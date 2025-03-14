Suspected DUI driver crashes into Muni light rail

The Brief The driver behind a collision with a Muni light rail vehicle was accused of being under the influence of alcohol, police say The light rail operator was treated for non-life-threatening injuries



The driver behind the wheel of a car that crashed into a Muni Light Rail Vehicle on Thursday evening has been accused of driving under the influence of alcohol during the collision.

Police arrested 39-year-old Brian Wan for the crash. The San Francisco resident was booked overnight in the San Francisco County Jail without bond.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. in the area of Broadway and the Embarcadero.

Police officers said Wan struck an occupied Muni light rail vehicle before colliding into a Muni railing.

Video of the scene shows the crumpled black Tesla stuck on a significantly damaged railing.

Wan and the light rail operator were both injured in the collision. Both were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the Muni passengers were hospitalized or otherwise treated for injuries.

Wan is facing charges including driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, speeding, and making an unlawful turn, according to jail records.

KTVU reached out to SFMTA for comment but did not hear in time for publication.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 starting the message with "SFPD."