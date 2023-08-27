Alleged hit-and-run driver sought by police after deadly North Bay crash

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The dark-colored SUV in this surveillance image had allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian in Forestville earlier on August 27, 2023 , according to the California Highway Patrol. From: KTVU FOX 2

Police are looking for a woman who allegedly killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in Forestville on Sunday morning.

The California Highway Patrol released images of a dark-colored SUV, which they said is possibly a Buck that had collided with a man on River Road near Rio Vista Road.

The images retrieved from the security cameras of nearby businesses show the SUV "fleeing the scene with major damage to the vehicle's right front hood, grill, bumper and headlight," the CHP said.

The damaged SUV was last seen on Airport Boulevard near the SMART train station in Santa Rosa, the highway patrol said.

Anyone who can identify the driver is asked to call the CHP at (707) 641-8300.