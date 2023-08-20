Alleged Millbrae groper arrested, sheriff says

article

Authorities in San Mateo County arrested a man Saturday suspected of groping women in Millbrae, the Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Two women reported unwarranted physical contact by a man and described the same suspect.

On Aug. 13, a 28-year-old woman was walking on the Spur Trail near Millbrae Avenue when she was groped by an unknown male. She described him as being about 30 years old and 5 feet 7 inches tall.

ALSO: Suspect sought in two sexual assaults on Peninsula

Last Tuesday, another woman, 38, reported walking in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue with her son when a man groped her from behind. The suspect fled when she yelled. She described the suspect as being between the ages of 20 and 30 and standing 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Both women said the suspect was wearing a black hoodie with white writing on the back.

The Sheriff's Office said it saturated the Spur Trail area with decoys, plainclothes detectives and uniformed patrol deputies in an effort to locate the suspect.

On Saturday, a community member in San Bruno reported to police that they saw a suspicious person in San Bruno City Park. Officers arrived and spotted a person matching the description of the Millbrae suspect, they said.

Jaime Garcia Mogollan, 40, was arrested with evidence authorities allege ties him to the crimes. He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of felony sexual battery by restraint and his bail is set at $300,000. His next court appearance will be Monday.

The Sheriff's Office is concerned that there may be more alleged victims of Mogollan and urge witnesses or victims to contact them. Anyone who may have information helpful to this case should call Detective A. Baggetta at (650) 363-4192 or email abagetta@smcgov.org.