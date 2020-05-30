Alleged Nazi sympathizer from Concord sentenced for lying on Army background check

article

An alleged Nazi sympathizer from Concord has been ordered to pay more than $17,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to making false statements to a government agency for lying about his mental health status in an application to join the U.S. Army in 2017, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Ross Anthony Farca, 24, pleaded guilty to the charge on April 9 and acknowledged he falsely said on an electronic questionnaire that he had not consulted with a health care professional about an emotional or mental health care problem, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Farca had traveled to an Army recruitment center in Mountain View on June 22, 2017, and knowingly made false statements about his mental health on the online background check application despite having been in regular contact with a psychiatrist since 2011 and receiving prescriptions for various medications, prosecutors said.

Farca reported to basic training on Aug. 28, 2017, but was discharged after a little over a month, with the discharge paperwork citing an "erroneous enlistment" due to an existing medical condition.

Concord police last June learned that Farca was allegedly using the screen name of "Adolf Hitler" and made online threats to kill Jews. A semi-automatic rifle was found at his home during a search.

He had been in custody since his arrest in the federal case on Nov. 21, and was sentenced to time already served plus the restitution of $17,832.

His sentence also includes three years of supervised release with restrictions on his computer usage. He is being transferred to jail in Contra Costa County to face additional local charges, federal prosecutors said.