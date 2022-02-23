Alleged serial burglar arrested for 55 San Jose, Milpitas break-ins

Police announced on Wednesday that they have arrested a man they say is wanted for 55 commercial burglaries in San Jose and Milpitas.

Andrew Deanda, 43, of San Jose was booked into custody at the Santa Clara County Mail Jail in connection with 44 counts of burglary, nine counts of felony vandalism, grand theft, and additional misdemeanor charges. He was arrested on Monday.

Police say that in the last year, Deanda used the same m.o. to smash the front windows of the businesses, take cash registers and money and then flee the scene, oftentimes in stolen vehicles at 35 commercial businesses in San Jose. Police provided an edited video of at least one of those burglaries.

WATCH: Man breaks into businesses

Efforts to reach Deanda or determine if he had a lawyer were not immediately successful on Wednesday.

This is the second day that San Jose police have announced a big bust.

On Tuesday, they released the names and photos of 35 sex assault suspects who they said had outstanding warrants during an operational sweep.

Also on Tuesday, the Santa Clara County District Attorney announced that prosecutors had charged three people after a sophisticated ghost gun factory was uncovered inside a San Jose home.

Anyone with additional information about these cases should call the San José Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit at (408) 277-4401.

Advertisement