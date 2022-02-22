Full-scale ghost gun factory uncovered in South Bay neighborhood

article

Three people were charged Tuesday after a sophisticated ghost gun factory was uncovered inside a San Jose home, the district attorney's office said.

The arrests come after investigators descended upon a brick bungalow on Roy Avenue in the Willow Glen neighborhood. There officers discovered a ghost gun build room where they located eight assault rifles, handguns, central parts of assault rifles, partially completed machine pistols, ammunition, 3D printers, and suspected fentanyl.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office charged Joseph Cahoon, 31, of Morgan Hill, Jack Mahon, 38, and Amanda Bazzani, 32, both of San Jose, with multiple felony counts of illegal gun possession.

Prosecutors said the suspects, all convicted felons, specialized in custom-order assault weapons, including AK and AR-style assault rifles.

A safe full of illegal guns was found at the ghost gun factory in Willow Glen.

The guns were built using kits, jigs, and 3D printing, investigators said. Cahoon allegedly often customized the guns to be fully automatic machine guns.



"Ghost guns are swamping our community, illegal part by illegal part," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "This is an extremely dangerous game of Transformers. We are working tirelessly to dismantle these criminal networks."