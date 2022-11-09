Alleged street racer drove up to 100 mph before crashing in Santa Rosa parking lot, police say

article

An alleged street racer in Santa Rosa miraculously survived after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed in a grocery store parking lot.

Santa Rosa police said the driver of an Infinity was racing against a second vehicle around 12:43 a.m. in the area of Highway 12 and Calistoga Road. Authorities said the driver of the Infinity was traveling up to 100 mph.

Officers said the Infinity left the roadway and collided with a tree before coming to a rest in the Safeway parking lot near the intersection.

The Infinity driver was conscious when first responders arrived at the scene, but he was pinned inside the car.

He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported with major injuries to his upper body and head. He is in stable condition, police said.