Live updates: Elon Musk takes stand in landmark trial against OpenAI's Altman

Elon Musk took the stand for the second day Wednesday in the landmark trial that pits the world’s richest man against Sam Altman, a fellow OpenAI co-founder he accuses of betraying promises to keep the company as a nonprofit dedicated to humanity’s benefit.

What is the Musk-Altman trial about?

The backstory:

The trial centers on the 2015 birth of the ChatGPT maker as a nonprofit startup primarily funded by Musk before evolving into a capitalistic venture now valued at $852 billion. It started Monday and is expected to last about three weeks.

Musk, who invested about $38 million in OpenAI from December 2015 through May 2017, gave his account of OpenAI’s early years, recounting how he lost confidence that Altman would keep it a nonprofit. Questioned by his lawyer Steven Molo, Musk said by late 2022 he was concerned he was trying to "steal the charity."

"It turned out to be true," Musk said on the witness stand, wearing his usual courtroom attire of a black suit and tie.

Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, was in attendance at the federal courthouse in Oakland, California, although he was not scheduled to testify on Wednesday.

What is OpenAI saying?

Lawyers for OpenAI have rejected the allegations brought in Musk’s civil lawsuit and said there were never promises that the company would remain a nonprofit forever. The company has argued Musk’s legal challenge is aimed at undercutting OpenAI’s rapid growth and bolstering Musk’s xAI, which he launched in 2023 as a competitor.

KTVU will be inside the courthouse in Oakland each day and will bring you live updates here.

Live Updates: Day 3

11:30 a.m.

The third day of the Musk v. Altman trial began with Elon Musk returning to the witness stand. His attorney addresses defendants' accusations that Musk didn't bring a lawsuit until he had his own competing X-AI company. Musk testifies the reasons why he filed a lawsuit later:



Musk's attorney: "Why didn't you bring this lawsuit in 2018?"

Musk: "In 2018 they had not yet breached the charitable trust. Thinking someone might steal your car is not the same as someone stealing the car."

Musk's attorney: "Why didn't you bring this in 2020?"

Musk: "Same reason."

Musk's attorney: "Why did you only sue after the 2023 Microsoft deal was announced?"

Musk: "The nonprofit had been looted in 2023."

Musk: "My concern was Microsoft would own artificial generative intelligence that was developed by the charity."