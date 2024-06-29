Amber Alert for 2-week-old newborn from Vallejo canceled, baby found safe

An Amber Alert that was issued on Saturday for a 14-day-old baby was canceled after the baby, Braxton, was found, unharmed, with his mother.

The California Highway Patrol issued the alert at 7:43 a.m. on behalf of the Vallejo Police Department. The case was being investigated as a possible parental abduction.

The alert was issued after Solano County Child Protective Services was unable to locate the baby or his mother, Valerie Manning.

The case is still being investigated by the Vallejo Police Department. A spokesperson for the department was unable to confirm if Valerie Manning was in custody.