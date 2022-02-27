Amber Alert for toddler in SUV stolen in Sunnyvale

article

search for toddler in stolen SUV - 2008 Buick Enclave

(KTVU) – An Amber Alert was issued early Sunday morning, for a toddler in an vehicle that was stolen in Sunnyvale.

Authorities said that 2-year-old Jacob Jardine was seated in a brown 2008 Buick Enclave, when it was taken by an "unknown suspect" shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Jacob is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds, with red, curly hair and brown eyes.

The SUV has paper plates from Georgia, a spare tire on the right front side, along with a burned out left headlight and taillight.

The vehicle also has a blue "Baby on Board" sticker in one of the windows.

The CHP activated the Amber Alert on behalf of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

The Amber Alert covers the areas,including Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, and Alameda Counties.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

