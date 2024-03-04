American Airlines orders 260 new planes, including Boeing Max jets

American Airlines purchased 260 planes – including a significant number of Boeing's largest 737 Max airplane – in an effort to boost its domestic and short-haul international network and expand its first-class seating.

The Texas-based carrier placed orders for 85 Airbus A321neo, 85 Boeing 737 Max 10 and 90 Embraer E175 aircraft with the option to purchase an additional 193 aircraft.

American is also converting its 30 existing 737 Max 8 orders to 737 Max 10 aircraft.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said these orders "will continue to fuel our fleet with newer, more efficient aircraft so we can continue to deliver the best network and record-setting operational reliability for our customers."

FAA GIVES BOEING 90 DAYS TO DEVELOP PLAN TO ADDRESS 'QUALITY-CONTROL' ISSUES

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 14: Two grounded American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 are seen parked at Miami International Airport on March 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida. The Federal Aviation Administration grounded the entire United States Boeing 737 Max fleet. (Pho Expand

American is also retrofitting its A319 and A320 fleets beginning next year to increase the number of domestic first-class seats on each aircraft to cater to what it says is "growing customer demand for a premium travel experience."The news comes as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ramps up oversight of Boeing and its suppliers as a part of its investigation into an Alaska Airlines incident involving a Max 9 jet that lost a door plug mid-flight earlier this year. Part of its efforts included halting production expansion of the Boeing 737 Max.

BOEING TO STABILIZE 737 PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR, EXEC SAYS

Late last month, the FAA said it was giving Boeing 90 days to develop a comprehensive action plan that will address "systemic quality-control issues."

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said the airplane manufacturer "must commit to real and profound improvements."

Still, with orders for more than 150 Max jets and 25 Dreamliners, Boeing said American will add more than 180 Boeing airplanes to its fleet in the next decade.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said in a statement that its team, "is committed to delivering on this new order and supporting American's strategic growth with one of the industry's largest and most modern fleets."

"We deeply appreciate American Airlines' trust in Boeing and its confidence in the 737 Max family," Deal said.

Read more of this story from FOX Business.