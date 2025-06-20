'American Nightmare' convict Matthew Muller sentenced in 1993 California kidnap, sex assault at campsite

Matthew Muller, the man whose kidnapping and raping of a Vallejo couple was highlighted in a Netflix crime documentary, 'American Nightmare,' has been convicted and sentenced again for a 1993 kidnapping and sexual assault at a Northern California campsite.

Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho told KCRA3 that Muller used a gun and threatened two young campers near Folsom Lake, forcing them out of their tent. He said Muller tied up the male camper and carried the woman away to sexually assault her.

Muller, who was 16 at the time, later admitted to law enforcement and El Dorado County Attorney Vern Pierson, who interviewed him at his federal prison, that he committed the crimes.

He was transferred to an adult court in Sacramento, where a judge sentenced him Wednesday.

Muller will now serve 11 years to life in state prison, which will be consecutive to his 40-year sentence for the Quinns' kidnapping and his life sentence for two other attacks in Santa Clara County in 2009. He also faces charges in Contra Costa County where he allegedly kidnapped three victims for ransom near San Ramon.

Ho also credited Muller's 2015 "American Nightmare" victims, Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn of Vallejo for solving other crimes. Huskins had always said Muller told her he attacked other people.

"I do give recognition and I do give gratitude to Denise and Aaron Quinn, for their continuing efforts to really bring Mr. Mueller to justice and also to the DA of El Dorado and the Seaside Police chief, because that started the ball rolling in terms of their conversations with Mr. Mueller," he said.

After Muller's kidnapping, Huskins and Quinn drew national attention and became the subject of the Netflix documentary "American Nightmare." The Vallejo Police Department initially dismissed the couple's report as a hoax and publicly humiliated them.

But it turned out the crimes were true.