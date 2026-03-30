Vigil held for missing Oakland coffee shop owner as search intensifies

The Brief Friends, family and community members gathered Sunday evening at Lake Merritt for a vigil honoring missing Oakland coffee shop owner Amy Hillyard. Hillyard was last seen Wednesday around 2 p.m. leaving her home in Oakland’s Cleveland Heights neighborhood. Hillyard is well known locally as the co-owner of Farley’s Coffee, with locations in Oakland and San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood.



Friends, family and community members gathered Sunday evening at Lake Merritt for a vigil honoring missing Oakland coffee shop owner Amy Hillyard, as a growing search effort continues for the 52-year-old mother of two.

Hillyard was last seen Wednesday around 2 p.m. leaving her home in Oakland’s Cleveland Heights neighborhood. Authorities say she is considered at risk due to a medical condition.

Several hundred people have joined search efforts over the weekend, canvassing neighborhoods and posting flyers in hopes of finding her. Supporters say they remain hopeful she will be found safely.

"If you’re an Oakland resident and you have a Ring camera or other surveillance camera, please review the footage," said Tom Green, a friend helping organize search efforts.

Hillyard is well known locally as the co-owner of Farley’s Coffee, with locations in Oakland and San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. Friends describe her as a unifying presence in the community.

"She’s the kind of person that collects people, brings people together," said friend Serena Khaira. "When you have a problem, she’s generally the first person you reach out to."

Hillyard also played a role in founding Oakland’s Urban Montessori Charter School.

During Sunday’s vigil, an endangered missing advisory was sent to cellphones across the region, heightening awareness of her disappearance.

"This is her town, this is her community," said Khaira. "If we can bring awareness to it, keep her name in everyone’s mind, someone has to see her, someone has to know where she is."

Oakland police are asking anyone with information to contact the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.