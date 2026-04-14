$10K reward: Search for missing Oakland coffee shop owner hits week 3

The Brief The search for Amy Hillyard, co-owner of Farley’s coffee shop, has entered its third week with billboards and flyers now posted throughout Oakland. Hillyard’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information on her whereabouts. While police say there is currently no evidence of a crime or fou play. volunteers continue to search Dimond Park and the Oakland Hills where she was last seen on video.



Billboards and flyers have gone up across Oakland as the search for a missing local business owner enters its third week. The family of Amy Hillyard, 52, is offering a $10,000 reward, hoping the funds will encourage anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

While investigators continue to follow leads, Oakland police said there is currently no evidence of foul play.

The disappearance

What we know:

Hillyard, the co-owner of the popular Farley’s coffee shop, disappeared from the Cleveland Heights neighborhood on March 25. She was last seen around 5 p.m. on the 200 block of Radnor Road.

Police later recovered video footage showing Hillyard alone at Dimond Park around 4:30 p.m. on the day she went missing.

Family said she was wearing a white short-sleeved top, light-colored jeans, and white sneakers with black stripes. The Oakland Police Department stated she is considered at risk due to medical conditions.

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Community fixure

Local perspective:

Hillyard is a prominent member of her East Bay community, serving as the board president of the Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choir and working on various nonprofit boards. Alongside her husband, Chris Hillyard, she operates Farley’s East in Oakland and a sister café in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood.

"Amy's superpower is to bring out the best in people," her husband, Chris Hillyard, said, in a video update last week. "She's able to bring out everyone's superpowers. Now we need those powers to bring her home. Community is a big part of who Amy is."

Loved ones describe Hillyard, a mother of two daughters, as an avid hiker and a dedicated community member. Her husband said that the search efforts have involved as many as 400 volunteers scouring trails in the Oakland Hills and Dimond Park.

Holding on to hope

Despite the weeks of uncertainty, the family remains hopeful for her safe return.

"My daughters and I, of course, love Amy unconditionally," Chris Hillyard said. "We're suffering, and we just want her to come home."

The Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit asks anyone with information to call 510-238-3641.-3641.