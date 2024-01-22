Anchor Brewing could get new owners, or disappear altogether this January

article

San Francisco's historic beer maker, Anchor Brewing, could have new owners — or disappear altogether — by the end of January, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Anchor Brewing's owners, Japanese brewer Sapporo Holdings, decided to pause operations in August, which has left the facility and brand idle. Since then, several groups have spoken out about their hopes to buy the brand.

Because the company shut down and declared bankruptcy, its assets are currently being auctioned off. That process is expected to be complete by the end of this month, according to the Chronicle.

One of the most notable groups includes former Anchor Brewing employees who established themselves as the Anchor SF Cooperative. The group has raised over half a million dollars towards their efforts so far, between GoFundMe and WeFunder. Anchor SF Cooperative aims to allow investors to become part owners of the brand, according to the GoFundMe.

Another key player in the Anchor Brewing auction is Mike Walsh, who established Raising the Anchor to attempt to buy the brand and keep it running.

Anchor Brewery has been brewing in the Potrero Hill neighborhood since the 1970s, but the brand has been around for 127 years. What started with one signature "steam beer" in 1896 grew to include an extensive production of seasonal and year-round beers.

A variety of Anchor Brewing beers sit on a bar at Anchor Brewing Co., located at 1705 Mariposa St., in San Francisco, Calif. ((Photo by Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images))

The brewery's assets have been divided into three baskets: the brand and intellectual property, the real estate of the brewery properties, and the equipment used for production. Details of the assets can be seen in the documentation from Hilco Corporate Finance below.

((Graphic courtesy of Hilco Corporate Finance))

In October, the brewery's Potrero Hill property was put up for sale. The cost at the time was a cool $40 million.

Though there could likely be a buyer in the next month, Anchor Brewing still isn't safe from being dissolved. The future buyer could still choose to sell the assets separately rather than maintain the brand.