Animals in Contra Costa are free to adopt during month of July

Contra Costa Animals Services (CCAS) is providing free adoptions of all animals during July.

The county's shelter has reached capacity and seeks to clear its kennel space.

CCAS currently has over 200 pets needing a permanent or temporary home, including over 170 dogs. They also ask for qualified foster homes, specifically for large dog breeds.

"With an already crowded shelter and an average daily intake of nearly 20 animals each day, we’re asking for the community’s help in getting as many pets out of the shelter as we possibly can through adoption and foster," Ben Winkleblack, the CCAS director, said.

Those interested in adopting or fostering can view the CCAS website or visit their adoption center to meet the pets in Martinez. A $25 licensing fee may apply.