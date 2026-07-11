San Francisco Mexican restaurant makes culinary history with 3 Michelin stars

The Brief Californios becomes first Mexican restaurant in the world to earn three Michelin stars Chef Val Cantu says Californios’ use of locally sourced Bay Area ingredients, along with constant refinement of each dish, helped take the restaurant to the next level. Cantu hopes Californios’ recognition will inspire more chefs and create new opportunities for Mexican cuisine around the world.



A San Francisco restaurant is making history as Californios becomes the first Mexican restaurant in the world to earn three Michelin stars, one of the rarest achievements in the culinary world.

Chef Val Cantu says the recognition represents more than just his restaurant’s success; it is a milestone for Mexican cuisine on the global stage.

"I think it means that we deserve a seat at the table. That we should be recognized in the same realm as French cuisine, as Japanese cuisine," Cantu said. "A simple tortilla can be a delicacy if it's made with love and a lot of intention and a lot of care."

Californios started as a pop-up before opening its permanent home in the Mission District in 2015. It earned one Michelin star in its first year. The restaurant later moved to its current 11th Street space in SoMa, where it continued refining its approach to Northern Californian Mexican cuisine.

The restaurant’s $375 tasting menu is rooted in Cantu’s personal story, including his family’s traditions and his grandmother’s cooking.

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Californios' journey shaped by family and tradition

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Cantu says his connection to Mexican cuisine was shaped long before Californios opened its doors — through family, tradition and the food he grew up around.

"I grew up in a small town called Brownwood, Texas, and we moved there so that my dad and my uncle could open a Mexican restaurant and tortilleria and sell tortillas to different restaurants," he said. "We were always around my grandmother's table, always with some food, and somebody was cooking, and my dad just really tried to instill a pride for the culture, pride for the cuisine."

Cantu showcased one of Californios’ simplest and most meaningful items: a sourdough flour tortilla inspired by his grandmother.

He says the restaurant’s success came from constantly refining every detail, including using locally sourced ingredients from around the Bay Area.

"I wasn't sure if Mexico City needed to be a three star before we could get it or not. And truthfully, I told the staff, I thought we would toil away for forever, but that was what I was willing to do. And that's the mission of the restaurant is to just continue to push and elevate the cuisine," Cantu said.

Diners say the recognition reflects the care and creativity behind the experience.

"Everything's been delicious, the food has been super tasty," said Michael Siminoff of San Rafael. "It's an incredible compliment to the chef and the staff."

Californios joins an elite group of just six other three-star Michelin restaurants in the Bay Area.

Cantu hopes the restaurant’s milestone will help open more doors for Mexican restaurants around the world.