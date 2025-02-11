Insurance doesn't cover mudslide into Marin County family's home

A Marin County family had to move out of their home after the recent storm sent water and mud into their house. With more rain on the way, it's not a bad idea for homeowners to closely go over their insurance policy with their agent.

A home on Kernberry Drive in San Rafael was severely damaged during intense rains. As rain and debris filled culvert, apparently clogged, creating a small lake of running muddy water draining from the huge mountain behind the community.

"The culvert got stuck and it basically just passed over the top of the pool cover and just propelled it across and splashed into our house," said homeowner Dara Sherafat.

In a very short period of time, though there was no landslide, the house went from high and dry to 'floody and muddy.'

"We've had to completely gut the inside of our house. My brother and I spent hours ripping up carpet, getting that out so it wouldn't mold and spore up," he said.

The family called their insurer, USAA, speaking with multiple people before a claim adjuster was scheduled. "They sent an adjuster out the next day; denied coverage. It was pouring rain that day but maybe about 10 minutes," said Sherafat.

For its part, USAA says: "Flood damage is caused by floodwater coming from outside your property. A standard policy does not include flood insurance. Flood policies are obtained through the NFIP," said Rebekah Nelson, USAA Spokesperson.

The Marinwod Community Services District, a special purpose government district, owns the culvert drain that clogged, but says it has no insurance for such an event. We asked Sherafa, "Where does that leave you?" He answered, "With a gofundme page that my friends and family put together and, you know, we have another atmospheric river coming," he replied.

Though the house is not in a flood zone, and not required by his lender, not having flood insurance may make gofundme his only lifeline. You'll find that on our website. "We're just scrambling for money and we're displaced," said Sherafat.

Insurers keep eliminating coverage. The big five are flood, landslide, earthquake, mold and pest damage as well as sewer backups and sump pump failures.

That raises the question: how soon until wildfires and hurricanes will require separate policies?