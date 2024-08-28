Antisemitic fliers found in several East Bay cities

People who live in East Bay cities, including Walnut Creek, Lafayette and Concord, reported that they've found antisemitic fliers left at their homes late last week and over the weekend.

Community leaders condemned the hate targeting the Jewish community.



They said the flowers were found in downtown Lafayette and at nearby homes.

They said they're speaking out to stand up against hate.

"This was left in front of one of the congregant's home," said Rabbi Jill Perlman of Temple Isaiah in Lafayette, as she picked up a small plastic bag with an antisemitic flier inside.

She said she received it from one of about 15 congregation members who reported hate fliers left in front of their homes.

"It's always disturbing to know that there's any kind of antisemitic literature out there," she said, " and it's being disseminated right here in our community. It's up close. It's in your driveway. It's in your doorway."

People on social media reported seeing banners on Highway 242 in Concord.

It included a logo for the group known as GDL.

The Anti-Defamation League described it as a loose network of individuals connected by their antisemitism.

In February at a Walnut Creek city council meeting, hate speech came from a man who appeared to be tied to that group during public comment.

He directed antisemitic comments towards council member Kevin Wilk who is Jewish.

He said he received messages about the fliers and banners from constituents,"I started getting reports Friday, Saturday and Sunday about the fliers."

Wilk said the messages are designed to create fear in the Jewish community.

"Horrible. These are all along the same vein of being intimidating, making people feel afraid," said Wilk. "We need to stand up to it. Hiding in a corner, not admitting to it, not discussing it, that's where hate lives."

"We also want to share a message with our community, condemning this message of hate and sharing a message of support with our community in these trying times. It's just really powerful," said Perlman.

The Anti-Defamation League urged anyone who's received a flier at their home or has surveillance video of someone leaving the flyer to contact police.



