Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
6
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM PDT, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM PDT until SAT 8:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 5:00 AM PDT, Santa Cruz Mountains
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM PDT until MON 12:00 AM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Bay Area cities cancel July 4 festivities because of extreme heat

By
Updated  July 3, 2024 11:50am PDT
Holidays
KTVU FOX 2

Cloverdale cancels fireworks sales

The city of Cloverdale has canceled its sales of fireworks.

CLOVERDALE, Calif. - The extreme heat and fire danger is spurring Bay Area cities to cancel July 4 activities for the health and safety of their residents.

Antioch, where temperatures are expected to top 110 degrees,  canceled its Fourth of July parade due to an excessive heat warning, Antioch police said. 

The rest of the celebration will continue at 6 p.m. Thursday in "historic Rivertown" when things start to cool down. The city will host rides and games, food trucks, live music, a dunk tank, and more.

The fireworks show is still scheduled to go off over the Delta, beginning at 9:15 p.m.

And up north in Cloverdale, officials stopped the sale of fireworks because of the Red Flag conditions and prolonged heat wave.

The city is still planning on holding its annual Fourth of July fireworks display at Cloverdale High School.

Meanwhile, St. Helena in Napa County is postponing its July 4 fireworks show and will be held when weather conditions are more favorable, the city announced on Facebook.

St. Helena will still host a community festival at Crane Park on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The fire department plans to help people cool off with a spray zone. 

The National Weather Service predicts similar triple-digit temps for the July 4 holiday and at least until Saturday. Computer models show that average Bay Area summer temperatures won't return until July 13. 