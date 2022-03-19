Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe confirms DUI accusation in video statement

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe confirmed he was cited for driving under the influence in a video statement Saturday morning.

Thorpe was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol Friday evening while driving in a Volvo Northbound I-680 near Monument in Pleasant Hill, CHP's Golden Gate division told KTVU. Thorpe was cited and released for an alleged misdemeanor DUI of alcohol.

There were no collisions or injuries.

"I am deeply sorry for the lapse in judgment, and I hope that you can forgive me," said Thorpe, "I’m sorry if I have embarrassed you in any way."

Thorpe said he had been having dinner with a friend prior to the citation, according to the video statement. However, he did not give any more details about the citation under the "advice of counsel".

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this story.