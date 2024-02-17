The Contra Costa County Library has indefinitely shut its branch in Antioch due to "repeated dangerous incidents" that jeopardized the staff and patrons, the system announced Friday.

More specifically, the library reported incidents of drug use, robberies and public sex in the library stacks.

The closure took effect Saturday and will remain in place "until further notice," the library system said on its website.

"The Contra Costa County Library has made this difficult decision after repeated dangerous incidents in the last few months that have threatened the safety and security of patrons and staff," the website said.

A library spokesperson told KTVU that crimes, theft and vandalism against employees and patrons were just the tip of the iceberg.

"We've also had drug activity and drug use both inside the library and on library property," said Brooke Converse, a spokeswoman for the Contra Costa County Library System.

"People having sexual intercourse inside the library or on property in full view of patrons and staff. We found bullet casings on library property."

Antioch's Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe criticized the move, saying the city was blindsided by the decision.

"No one in the City of Antioch, including the police chief, was informed of safety concerns by Contra Costa County regarding the library," he said in a statement.

Library officials, however, say the branch is owned and operated by the county, so county supervisors were notified.

Officials plan to work on improving security in order to reopen the branch as quickly as possible.

Plans include adding a second full-time security officer, repairing a vandalized fence, and upgrading security cameras.

"We apologize for the short notice and the inconvenience, but the safety of our patrons and staff is a top priority," the library said.

Officials say there's no telling how soon the library will re-open.