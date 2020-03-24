AP tests will be given online amid coronavirus challenges, school closures

article

The AP College Board said that with schools closed and coronavirus cases still rising, they will hold AP exams online this year.

"We surveyed 18,000 AP students to see if they still wanted the opportunity to test this year. Their answer: a resounding yes," the Board said.

However, they assured the students' health and safety is their top priority. With schools closed as well, the AP College Board said that their exams will be taken online this year.

Students taking the exams can choose between two different testing dates. The schedule and more testing information will reportedly be released by April 3rd.

MORE NEWS: Coronavirus cases jump to over 1,400 in Florida, 18th death reported, health officials say

The online exams will feature a secure 45-minute free-response exam for each course. Digital security tools, including plagiarism detection software, will be used. They said that the exams will focus on what most schools were able to complete by early March, they said. The exam can be taken on computers, tablets, or smartphones. Students can even write reponses by hand and submit a photo. Those without the proper devices are advised to reach out to the AP College Board for assistance.

For students in need of study tools, the AP College Board said that they are providing live and on-demand AP courses for free. These will begin on Wednesday, March 25. They are optional, mobile-friendly, and available on-demand. They highlight the skills and concepts from the first 75 percent of the course, in addition to supplementary lessons from the final 25 percent of the course.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus updates.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News live