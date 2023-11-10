APEC, where world leaders will meet face to face, gets underway Saturday

Preparations for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit (APEC) are in full swing.

The conference ramps up next week, but the city is already preparing and visitors are arriving. At San Francisco International Airport, KTVU caught up with members of the delegation from Malaysia. Abdul Razak, aide to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, said coming to APEC is important, so world leaders can meet face to face.

"In person is very important," said Razak.

"Now you can do it online and everything, but always, in-person communication is best, best type of communication."

The Westin St. Francis on San Francisco's Union Square says next week will be very busy. "We've been good busy preparing for APEC and we're starting to see the arrivals right now," said Clifton Clark from the Westin St. Francis.

The St. Francis expects to be fully booked next week. Good news for hotels around town.

"If some of the hotels are full with APEC, then the business travelers are going to go to some of the other hotels and fill them up as well," said Clark.

On 4th Street, between Mission and Howard streets, there is a visible police presence; officers already redirecting traffic and securing the area around Moscone Center — one of the key locations for APEC.

San Francisco Police Department has already said it is anticipating multiple protests each day of the summit.

The Starbucks at 4th and Mission is already installing plywood to protect its windows in case those protests get out of hand. Officers will be enforcing red and green security zones around APEC venues.

SEE ALSO: What is APEC?: summit brings global politics to San Francisco

Meals on Wheels provides meals and care for those who are homebound and has about 80 clients inside the secure zone who will be impacted. The organization will be calling those clients regularly to check in on them. Meals on Wheels has already been working with the city to coordinate services and make sure everyone gets the meals they will need.

"We've been calling each one of them, letting them know we're going to be delivering meals a few days early and that we've got a few extra for them in case things happen and we can't get into the zone," said Jim Oswald from Meals on Wheels.

APEC meetings get underway starting Saturday. You can expect to start seeing parking restrictions and street closures on Monday.

