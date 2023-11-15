APEC protesters cause downtown SF disruptions

Protests over the APEC summit continued on Wednesday morning with a group of demonstrators linking arms and blocking traffic on a downtown San Francisco street.

Meanwhile, rival groups headed to Woodside, south of the city, where President Joe Biden and China's leader Xi jinping were scheduled to hold face-to-face talks at the historic Filoli estate.

In San Francisco, traffic was blocked near the intersection of Mission and 5th streets starting around 7:30 a.m. The protest also impeded APEC delegates as they tried to enter the secure zone that had been set up near the Moscone Center where much of the conference was taking place.

Police were seen escorting some conference attendees through the booing crowds. There were no reports of any arrests, but police in riot gear were gathering nearby.

The demonstration was organized by the No to APEC Coalition, which included groups interested in climate justice, civil rights and support for Palestine, among other causes.

In Woodside, there were groups displaying signs that criticized Xi and China's Communist party as well as busloads of supporters. These opposing groups were not able to get close to the Filoli estate, because of road closures.