Apparent homicide victim found in tent at Mosswood Park

Traumatic injuries took the life a person found dead in a tent Sunday evening in Oakland's Mosswood Park, police said Tuesday.

Someone reported the death to police at about 7 p.m. Sunday. Mosswood Park is located at 3612 Webster St., across from Kaiser Hospital.

Mosswood Park has been home to a homeless encampment. Investigators also went to the park and began looking into the apparent homicide, according to police. Police are withholding the victim's name until his family can be told of the death.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.










