Apple crumb pie for an 'iconic all-American Thanksgiving dessert': Try the recipe

article

Yes, there will be pumpkin pie at the Thanksgiving table. But how about apple crumb pie, too?

"Apple crumb pie uses seasonal apples, store-bought or homemade pie crust and a delicious crumb topping. Apple pie is the iconic all-American Thanksgiving dessert," said Jessica Robinson, AFarmgirlsKitchen.com food blogger, two-time cookbook author and homesteader living in North Carolina.

Robinson recommends making the crumb topping and homemade pie crust (if you’re doing the made-from-scratch route) ahead of time and refrigerating overnight.

"Slicing your apples uniform sizes will help it bake evenly," she said, adding that she loves a combination of Granny Smith apples along with another variety such as Honeycrisp, Macoun, or McIntosh for the best flavors.

Get her full recipe below.

Apple Crumb Pie by Jessica Robinson of AFarmgirlsKitchen.com

Serves 10

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

For crumb topping:

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

1-2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter (softened)

For Apple Crumb Pie:

5-7 large apples (cored, peeled and sliced) (Granny Smith and Honeycrisp)

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 to 1 ½ cups granulated sugar (adjust based on how tart your apples are)

1/4 cup instant tapioca

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Homemade or store bought pie crust

Egg and water or milk for egg wash

Crumb Topping directions:

1. In a medium bowl, combine the brown sugar, sugar, flour and cinnamon. Use your fingers to incorporate the butter. Adjust the cinnamon to your liking.

2. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and place into the refrigerator as you prepare your pie.

Apple Crumble Pie directions:

1. Prepare the pie crust if you are making homemade pie crust. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight.

2. In a large bowl, use a large spoon or rubber spatula to stir together the apples with lemon juice, sugar, tapioca, cinnamon and nutmeg until combined. Set aside.

3. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the bottom crust slightly larger in diameter than your baking dish. Gently place the pie crust into the pan lightly, using your fingers. Use kitchen shears to trim the edges of the crust, to about ¾-inch past the pan rim.

4. Use a slotted spoon to scoop the apple filling into the pie crust. Discard the remaining lemon juice.

5. Trim the edges of pie crust with kitchen shears and roll under the crust. Crimp with your fingers or press with a fork.

6. Sprinkle the crumb topping over the apples.

7. Brush the pie crust edges with an egg wash which is typically comprised of one egg with one tablespoon of liquid (water or milk) beaten until smooth.

8. Place the pie on a half sheet pan lined with parchment paper. This will help catch any juices that run over the edges of the pie plate.

9. Place in a preheated, 400-degree-Farenheit oven for 1 hour. The crust will be golden brown and the filling bubbling up around the edges of the crust.

10. Part way through baking, cover the pie with a piece of aluminum foil where you have cut a hole in the center. This will help the pie continue cooking, but let steam escape so your pie crust does not become soggy. This will prevent the edges of the pie crust from becoming too brown.

11. Let cool for at least an hour or two before slicing. This will allow the pie filling to set.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.