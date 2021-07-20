Apple delays workers' return to office due to resurgence in coronavirus cases
CUPERTINO, Calif. - Apple is postponing its return to the office by at least one month.
Most workers won't be required to return to the office until at least October.
The company says the rise in coronavirus cases across the country and in the Bay Area is guiding their decision.