Apple to require COVID booster shot for all employees

By KTVU staff
Published 
Cupertino
Apple announced that all store employees will need to get a COVID booster.

CUPERTINO, Calif. - A new policy requires Apple employees to get their COVID booster shot, the Verge reported on Saturday.

Employees will have four weeks to comply once they are eligible for the booster.

If they do not get the shot, they will need to take frequent tests to enter an Apple store or office starting Feb. 15, the report said.

Beginning Jan. 24, unvaccinated employees will need negative COVID tests to enter Apple workplaces.

Last month Apple said it was delaying the return to office indefinitely due to the latest surge in COVID cases.

At end of the holidays, Apple closed indoor shopping at about 20 stores in a number of big cities due to the increase in cases.