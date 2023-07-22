Aptos native Nikki Hiltz breaks American record for mile

article

Aptos native Nikki Hiltz set the women’s mile American record in Monaco on Friday.

Racing at a Diamond League event, Hiltz finished in sixth place in 4 minutes, 16.35 seconds, breaking the mark of 4:16.71 set in 1985 by Mary Slaney.

Hiltz tweeted that they will never forget this moment.

"In the same year the US has passed a record number of laws against the LGBTQ+ & trans community, a mile record was broken, by a very out, very proud, trans person," Hiltz tweeted. "This record is for my trans family. You belong everywhere."

The event was full of other extraordinary feats as well.

Kenyan sensation Faith Kipyegon smashed the world record with 4:07.64, becoming the first person to break all three records for the 1500m, 5000m and mile all in one year.

Aussie runner Jessica Hull finished fifth with 4:15.34, taking almost three seconds off the Australian and Oceania records. And Elise Cranny, the only other American finisher, took eighth in 4:16.47.

Associated Press contributed to this report.