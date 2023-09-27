Architect proposes to bring Legoland to SF's Westfield Mall

As more retailers leave San Francisco's Westfield Mall, people are floating ideas for what to do with the vacant space.

And one new proposal is getting some attention.

That idea is to turn part of the center into a Legoland.

This wouldn't be an outdoor amusement park. It would be modeled after the Legoland Discovery Center at the Great Mall in Milpitas.

On Tuesday, KTVU spoke to San Francisco architect Mark Hogan, who proposed the idea. He said the space has a lot going for it. He's confident Legoland would be a good fit.

"I think that the one in the South Bay is attracting a lot less tourists than this one would," he said. "I think that's more of a regional destination for families and this would really be catering more to people that are traveling into San Francisco on vacation or traveling in from Sacramento or something."



San Francisco's Westfield Mall already has a small Lego store downstairs.

Hogan said this could be an extension of something that is already working to bring people to the mall.

