Are nannies an easy Oakland robbery target?

Parents entrust nannies with the safety and lives of their children, counting on them to protect their precious little ones. But, a stroller can signal opportunistic bad guys to go after this easy target to grab a purse or property.

On Wednesday, up in the Oakland hills near Dimond Park, a nanny with two children in a stroller was held up and robbed by an armed assailant.

Two weeks earlier, at Oakland's Trestle Glen Road not far from Dimond Park, a baby in a stroller was struck by a bullet fragment when a robber attempted to hold up the grandmother.

KTVU's Tom Vacar went to Dimond Park to speak with parents and nannies about their concerns regarding safety in the area.

Nanny Anna Gonzales says she never brings a purse or valuables with her when she goes for a walk.

"I'm with a child, with a stroller. They see me with a diaper bag, I look like an easy target I feel," Gonzalez said, adding that other nannies in the area have similar concerns.

"Especially in the area of Oakland, it's kind of scary," Gonzalez said.

Robberies are down 2% in the Dimond policing district year to date. However, citywide robberies are up 7% from over a year ago; many being committed by juveniles.

"You have got to maintain your awareness around you, everywhere you are. You have got to be responsible for yourself," said caretaker Rosario Schuler.

On May 23, nine juveniles, ages 12 to 17 – six boys and three girls – were arrested in connection with a chain of 35 Oakland robberies; robberies often committed in broad daylight.

"We've never had any problems. It's been a real nice place and to come to get some wiggles out," said nanny Dana Pappenhausen.

But, she knows there are problems.

"When we have a system that doesn't help people that are struggling, it, unfortunately, forces them to make bad decisions. I don't think that that makes this park any more of a hot spot than anywhere else in the entire country," Pappenhausen said.

The park would not be so popular if it had lots of problems.

"I neither have concerns nor have I seen any evidence of that. I know it's a possibility, but we've always felt very safe here," said parent Miles Murray.

The simple fact is that playgrounds, like any other part of the city, are part of a community that has all kinds of problems and people simply have to be aware.