Oakland police: No arrest in attempted robbery where toddler was injured by bullet

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story quoted an Oakland Police Deputy Chief who incorrectly told residents at a public meeting Wednesday night that "multiple arrests" had been made in this case.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police reversed course Thursday, saying no arrests had been made in the high-profile attempted robbery of a nanny pushing a 15-month-old girl in a stroller, who was struck by flying bullet shrapnel.

Deputy Chief James Beere on Wednesday told the crowd at a meeting at the Lakeshore Avenue Baptist Church that an arrest had been made, acknowledging more investigation was needed. At another point in the meeting, Beere also said that "multiple individuals" had been arrested after undercover officers found a gun that matched the caliber of the bullet that was fired.

It's unclear where the source of the arrest mix-up began and why the misinformation was announced at the meeting. On Thursday, a police department spokesperson told KTVU that no suspects had been arrested but did not elaborate on why Beere said otherwise at the meeting.

The crowd cheered and clapped at the news, but now it is unclear how close police are to finding the person or people responsible for Tuesday's brazen attempted robbery on Trestle Glen Road, where suspects tried to grab a nanny's purse and then fired a bullet, which struck the ground hitting the little girl with shrapnel.

After the attempted robbery, the nanny spoke to KTVU. She was not injured despite not giving the robbers her purse. The 15-month-old girl suffered some lacerations when the bullet bounced off the ground and struck her.

Related article

The toddler's mother came to the meeting at the church to implore police to do more, wiping away tears as she spoke.

"I'm sorry, I really don't want to be here today," she said. "I'm trying to get answers to a situation that should have never happened."

The mother, who did not identify herself by name, said her daughter and nanny go to the park regularly, which is normally teeming with parents and children.

She said this type of violence has never happened before, and she never thought she would have to pick out "bits of shrapnel from her [daughter's] shoe."

As she spoke, a few in the audience wiped away tears. When she finished, she received a standing ovation.

"There's nothing I can do or do to make any of this right," Beere told her. "No person should have to experience that. It's tragic and unnecessary. I'm sorry."

Neighbors who previously spoke to KTVU said they’ve seen an uptick in car vandalism, property crimes and violent robberies of people walking in the area, and they believe they are related.

A few days before, on Saturday, another woman was injured during a purse snatching in the 700 block of Grosvenor Place.

And then on Sunday, a woman, who only wanted to be identified as Stephanie, described how she was followed home after she stopped at the Wells Fargo ATM at Lakeshore Avenue and Trestle Glen about 9:45 p.m., and then was held up by two carloads of robbers.

Four robbers got out and one of them demanded her belongings.

"We struggled over my purse a little bit," she said.

She honked her horn, and they took off with her purse.

"It's scary," she said. "In hindsight, I absolutely know they followed me from the ATM."

Neighbors at the meeting implored police to do more to prevent future crimes from happening.

"The safety of the community is in question," Jim Donatell said.

The mother of a 15-month-old girl injured by a flying bullet got emotional at an Oakland safety meeting at the Lakeshore Avenue Baptist Church. May 17, 2013

Residents listen to police at a safety meeting about Trestle Glen Road burglaries. May 18, 2023

A 15-month-old girl in this stroller was hit by bullet shrapnel on Trestle Glen Road on May 16, 2023.

Oakland police talk to residents at a safety meeting about Trestle Glen burglaries. May 17, 2023

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this report.