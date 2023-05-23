9 kids accused of 35 robberies across Oakland

Nine adolescents and teens were arrested in connection with a spree of robberies and other crimes across Oakland, including the recent assault of a 63-year-old woman in the Rockridge neighborhood, authorities said.

Ranging in age from 12 to 17, the underage suspects are believed to have committed 35 robberies in the city, according to the Oakland Police Department. The group consists of three girls and six boys.

The alleged robberies happened in the neighborhoods of Rockridge, Uptown, Trestle Glen, Grand Lake, Bella Vista, Acorn, Adams Point, Longfellow, Northgate, Fruitvale, Ivy Hill, Chinatown, Mosswood and Temescal,

Police believe the group is tied to the robbery and beating of a 63-year-old woman outside of Rockridge Market Hall on Sunday afternoon.

Oakland police were able to make arrests in the robbery spree after officers spotted a vehicle on Sunday that was wanted in connection with one of the alleged crimes.

Officers tracked the vehicle to the 100 block of 14th Street, where the occupants got out of the vehicle and went into a nearby establishment, authorities said.

As officers arrived at the scene, the suspect vehicle that was in front of the establishment sped off.

The police department's helicopter tracked the vehicle to the area of 6th Avenue and E. 15th Street. Four of the vehicle's occupants got out and fled on foot, which initiated a foot pursuit. Those four individuals, all minors, were arrested.

Additionally, five other minors were arrested at the establishment on 14th Street.

The police department said the city has seen a 7% increase in robberies over this same time last year.