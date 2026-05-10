San Mateo deputies arrest armed man who barricaded inside home overnight

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The Brief Deputies responded about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday to a home in the 500 block of Warrington Avenue after receiving several reports of a suspect firing shots into the air in front of a home. The man retreated into his home before authorities arrived. He refused to exit and allegedly threatened to shoot the deputies gathered outside. Deputies then used "less-lethal chemical agents" to force the suspect out of the house, where he was arrested without further incident at about 6:20 a.m. on Sunday.



A man armed with a gun was taken into custody in North Fair Oaks after allegedly firing a gun into the air on Saturday night and retreating into his home, where he barricaded himself until police were able to arrest him on Sunday morning.

Responding to gunshots

What we know:

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office deputies responded about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday to a home in the 500 block of Warrington Avenue after receiving several reports of a suspect firing shots into the air in front of a home, according to a department statement.

"As deputies were arriving, witnesses reported the suspect entered a home on Warrington Avenue, where he resides with several family members, including an infant and a 92-year-old grandmother," the sheriff’s department added.

Shortly after, a woman left the home and told authorities that the suspect – who she identified as 34-year-old Jose G. Gaytan – was inside armed with a handgun and "experiencing a mental health crisis."

Units deployed:

The sheriff’s office deployed a SWAT team, drone and a Crisis Negotiation Unit in order to secure the area and negotiate a surrender with the suspect.

While at the scene, authorities heard several gunshots coming from inside the house, and evacuated nearby residences out of an abundance of caution.

The standoff

Clearing the area:

Throughout the night, authorities managed to get all other family members out of the house. However, Gaytan refused to exit and allegedly threatened to shoot the deputies gathered outside.

Authorities negotiated with Gaytan for several hours before they determined he was the only one remaining inside of the house.

Deputies then used "less-lethal chemical agents" to force Gaytan to exit the house, where he was arrested without further incident at about 6:20 a.m. on Sunday.

The deputies also recovered a firearm in the arrest.

No injuries were reported in the shooting or the barricade situation.

The aftermath:

Gaytan was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited home, child endangerment, being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating a restraining order.

"I’m grateful this volatile situation was resolved without injury or harm to anyone, and I’m proud of the response by our patrol deputies and specialty teams who acted with the utmost professionalism," said San Mateo County Sheriff Ken Binder.