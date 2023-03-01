Arrest made in fatal shooting during video shoot at Oakland gas station

The gunman accused of killing an 18-year-old and shooting four others during a music video production at a gas station in East Oakland was arrested.

Brian Cruz was arrested on suspicion of murder for the Jan. 23 fatal shooting of Mario Navarro at a Valero gas station in the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard, according to Oakland police.

Four other people were struck by gunfire, but they survived their injuries, police said.

At a news conference held the day after the shooting, acting Police Chief Darren Allison said the incident was "targeted" and possibly gang-related. Allison said investigators believe there were multiple shooters.

Navarro's cousin, Olga Navarro, told KTVU that she was "heartbroken" at the death of her loved one.

"He was really sweet. He kind of liked music. He was really good," she said.

The shooting marked the third mass shooting that California had seen in less than a week.