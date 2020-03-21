Arrest made in Vallejo carjacking tied to 'Offerup' meetup

article

A 26-year-old Vallejo man was arrested Friday morning who police said carjacked a victim he had met through a sales computer app.

Police said Oscar Molina was booked into the Solano County Jail in Fairfield on suspicion of carjacking, possession of a firearm by a felon and probation violation.

Police said Molina had lured the victim to the parking lot in the 600 block of Broadway by advertising a watch for sale on the Offerup app.The victim drove his pickup truck to that lot and waited for Molina, police said.

Molina soon arrived, police said, and got into the victim's truck. Molina then pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the victim and said, "Give me the money!" The victim, fearing for his life, surrendered his keys and called 911.

Police said Molina then drove off with the victim's truck, which had a trailer attached. Police soon found Molina in the 1800 block of Santa Clara Street. Molina fled, and officers chased him down and Tasered him.

Officers recovered the victim's stolen vehicle and found the handgun in the truck. A search of Molina also revealed approximately 10 grams of heroin.

"OfferUp"-type scams involving online sales of personal property are common throughout the East Bay, and police encourage our citizens to meet in front of police stations when making such a transaction.