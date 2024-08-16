Arrests in 2 separate San Jose homicide cases

The Brief Suspects were arrested for a 2020 cold case, and a separate homicide case from 2023 both in San Jose The victims were fatally shot in both instances and not publicly named by the San Jose Police Department Motives remain unclear for both homicide cases



The San Jose Police Department announced the arrest and charges of three men in two separate homicide cases from 2020 and 2023, respectively.

The first homicide occurred on Nov. 20, 2020, in the 2200 block of Orlando Drive near Waverly Avenue around 5:15 p.m., with reports of shots ringing out in the area. Upon arrival, officers found a man shot multiple times in his car.

That man, only identified as a 28-year-old, was taken to a hospital where he later died. The suspect fled before the police could arrive.

For four years, police only had the lead of a suspect car, described as a late 1990s gold Lexus Gs300.

And on Tuesday, 27-year-old Hulizes Garcia-Urista was arrested in San Jose by the police department's covert response unit. The following day, 29-year-old Jairo Ortiz-Plancarte was arrested in San Jose.

Both were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Garcia-Urista was charged with murder and Ortiz-Plancarte was charged with accessory after the fact. The shooting marked San Jose's 39th homicide of 2020.

Featured article

Separately, on May 29, 2023, shots were fired in a homeless encampment near Willow and Lelong Streets.

A man and woman were shot. Police said the woman was treated for a nonfatal gunshot wound, but the man died at the scene.

The department's homicide unit named 20-year-old Pablo Davila-Martinez as a suspect. Davila-Martinez was arrested Tuesday in San Jose and charged with murder.

The deadly shooting marked San Jose's 12th homicide for 2023.

Davila-Martinez was booked in the Santa Clara County Main Jail and charged with murder.

In both cases, the motive wasn't immediately made clear, nor was the relationship between the victims and the suspects. Both cases remain under investigation.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Hulizes Garcia-Urista. Courtesy of the San Jose Police