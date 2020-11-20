San Jose police investigating 39th homicide of 2020 after shooting on city's east side

article

The victim of a shooting in East San Jose Friday evening has died, police say. Police are at the scene investigating the 39th homicide of 2020.

Shortly after 6 p.m. police tweeted an adult male victim suffered life-threatening injury from the shooting near Orlando Drive and Waverly Avenue. They updated about a half hour later to say it was a homicide.

Police said they received the call of a shooting at approximately 5:18 p.m. There is no suspect information at this time.

Authorities said to expect street closures and to avoid the area or use alternate routes.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.