Arson suspect arrested in connection to Mendocino's Hopkins Fire

Cal Fire officials announced they have arrested an arson suspect in connection to the Hopkins Fire that started in Mendocino County on Sunday.

The arrest was made on Tuesday by a Cal Fire officer with assistance from Mendocino County Sheriff's Department, Ukiah Valley Fire Department and Mendocino County District Attorney's office, officials said.

The Hopkins Fire has burned 257 acres, numerous structures, utilities and infrastructure, but has also threatened hundreds of lives, including responding firefighters, Cal Fire said.

In it's Tuesday morning update, officials said the fire was 30% contained.

Cal Fire Mendocino Unit Chief George Gonzalez said he was very proud of the law enforcement officer involved and the cooperation between the agencies in making this arrest.

Earlier this week, firefighters were closely monitoring the fire that started in the tiny town of Calpella, north of Ukiah. A KTVU crew had seen that numerous homes were destroyed.

Officials have not named the suspect, who was taken into custody and transported to the Mendocino County Jail.

Cal Fire officials remind that part of wildfire preparedness includes being vigilant for suspicious activity. Should you witness someone suspicious, do not approach them, they say. They advise that you should note their description if it is safe to do so and any distinguishing characteristics. You should also be prepared to describe if a vehicle is involved in the suspicious behavior in order to help investigators.