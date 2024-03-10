Arson suspect sought after setting fire to Santa Cruz church's cross

article

Santa Cruz police are asking for the public's help in identifying an arson suspect at a church.

A Hispanic man of unknown height and thin build is suspected of setting fire to a cross at Holy Cross Church in the 200 block of High Street Friday night, around 11:30 p.m.

The man was seen wearing a black hat, a gray hoodie with dark writing on the front, and black pants.

Police said surveillance video shows him loitering on the grounds near the "torched cross for nearly half an hour" when smoke was noticed, with flames appearing shortly after.

Police said the suspect was seen leaving the area westbound on High Street towards Highway 1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Alvarez at (831) 420-5837 orb at salvarez@santacruzca.gov.

Tips can be anonymously reported at (831) 420-5995.