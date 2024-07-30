Arsonist possibly responsible for four South Bay fires

In the Santa Cruz Mountains investigators are looking into a series of suspicious fires which could be the work of an arsonist. The four fires occurred over the past two weeks around the Lexington Reservoir area in the mountain communities to the south of Los Gatos. The "Lexington Basin" as it is called is considered a very high fire danger area.

On some of the roadways surrounding the recent fires you will see signs saying "arson" caused this fire. While fire investigators are not yet confirming the four fires are, in fact, the work of an arsonist, residents like Tyler Houts say there is definitely a heightened sense of alert.

"It is a hot time of the year and everything like that, so maybe you would think it is a spark from a car or something, but there has been enough happening to where it just seems odd that it would be happening in a similar location," said Houts, a resident of the Aldercroft Heights neighborhood.

The first fire was reported around 4:30 in the morning on July 15, a second on July 20, and then two last Friday, one at 11 a.m. and another just after 5 p.m.

Alan Whitman lives just across a creek from Friday night’s fire called the "Water Fire." Whitman says he doesn’t have any doubt these fires are the work of an arsonist.

"There is no question at all because it had been four fires within 10 days. And all in the same area. All starting right around my house… pretty close. This has got to be a huge concern? A big concern do you know how hard it is to get fire insurance these days," Whitman said.

A large group of residents turned out for a community meeting on Tuesday night. While officials could not answer many specific questions, they did let the community know investigating this series of fires is a high priority.

"It is very concerning and again, this is because of where they are occurring in the Lexington Basin area, [where] we have significant fire history in that area including the Lexington Basin fire back in the 80s," said Bill Murphy, a deputy chief with the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

Fortunately, so far nobody has been hurt in any of these fires and no structures have been destroyed. Cal Fire is leading the investigation with support from the Santa Clara County Fire Department and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department.