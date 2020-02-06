Art teacher pays homage to Kobe, Gianna Bryant with spectacular mural using dry erase markers

A South Florida teacher paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant by drawing a stunning mural on his classroom white board using dry erase markers.

Jarred Corey posted the video to his Instagram page and incorporated audio of people speaking to the greatness of the NBA legend as he documented his progress.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the Bryant family and the families of all those that lost loved ones in this terrible tragedy! The whole world has been affected by this loss, but Kobe’s Legacy is bigger than basketball, he was a legend on and off the court! He will be forever missed, RIP Kobe and Gigi Bryant!" — Jarred Corey

The video ends showing the finished project, along with a portion of Kobe Bryant’s jersey retirement ceremony speech and the caption “Bigger Than Basketball.”

Corey said Bryant's "mentality and winning attitude was an inspiration to athletes everywhere," and that he "was an inspiration on and off the court."

Murals continue to pop up across Los Angeles and even around the world to honor the fallen Lakers legend.

Advertisement

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were killed, along with seven of their friends in a tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

RELATED: News related to the life and death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Click here to see more of Corey's work.