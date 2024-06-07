A's fans host another reverse boycott: 'The Summer of Sell'

A's fans are hosting another reverse boycott on Friday at the Oakland Coliseum as the baseball team begins their weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The fans are calling the A's final season in Oakland as "The Summer of Sell," as part of their ongoing protest against team owner John Fisher/

They hope to pack the Coliseum to show their anger over his decision to move the team to Sacramento and eventually Las Vegas.

But, those A's fans acknowledge keeping the team in Oakland is now an extreme long shot.

