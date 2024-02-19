Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until MON 10:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
8
High Wind Warning
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 8:45 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
until TUE 9:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Astronomers discover what could be universe's brightest object with black hole gobbling a sun a day

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Air and Space
FOX TV Digital Team
60fb23dc- article

This is an illustration of a distant galaxy with an active quasar at its center. A quasar emits exceptionally large amounts of energy generated by a supermassive black hole fueled by infalling matter. (Photo from NASA, ESA and J. Olmsted (STScI)

Astronomers made an unusual discovery after spotting a quasar with a black hole growing to the extent it swallows the equivalent of a sun each day.

The quasar, considered the brightest object in the universe, shines 500 trillion times brighter than the sun, according to the Associated Press. 

Australian researchers reported their findings in the scientific journal Nature Astronomy.

RELATED: Blast off! India soars into 2024 with space mission to study black holes

Based on their data, researchers explained that the record-breaking quasar is eating up the equivalent of 370 suns annually, about one a day. 

Separately, the mass of the black hole is roughly 17 to 19 billion times larger than the sun, but the team explained that more research is needed to understand the rate of the quasar's growth. 

RELATED: New NASA app lets you track International Space Station in real time

The European Southern Observatory first spotted the object in 1980 when it was first believed to be a star. However, scientists later determined it was a quasar in 2023. 

What is a quasar?

A quasar is a supermassive black hole that grows by consuming large amounts of gas. The gas, in the form of a spiraling "accretion disk" around the black hole, can become very hot and emits light.

According to Space.com, the disk and spin of the black hole and the magnetic fields between the two objects is the source that gives quasars much of their brightness. 

Quasars are formed when an event causes a large amount of gas to pile onto a central supermassive black hole in a galaxy. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.


 