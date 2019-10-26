Astros look to pull even with Nationals in World Series Game 4

article

The Houston Astros face the Washington Nationals for Game 4 of the World Series Saturday night.

Houston Astros look to even the World Series at two games apiece after beating the Nationals 4-1 Friday night in Washington. The re-energized Astros ended Washington's eight-game winning streak, which was tied for the longest in a single postseason. Lefty Patrick Corbin starts for Washington tonight against right-hander José Urquidy.

Michael Brantley hit a pair of RBI singles and Robinson Chirinos slammed a solo homer as the Houston Astros knocked off the Washington Nationals, 4-1 to get within two games to one in the World Series. The Astros’ bullpen tossed two-hit ball after starter Zack Greinke was reached for one run and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings. Anibal Sanchez allowed four runs and 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Jose Urquidy (2-1, 3.95 ERA in regular season) Washington: Patrick Corbin (14-7, 3.25 ERA in regular season)

BOTTOM LINE: Corbin and Nationals look to extend lead over Astros in Game 4 of World Series, while the Astros hope to tie things up.

The Nationals are 50-31 on their home turf. Washington has a team batting average of .255 this postseason, Anthony Rendon has lead them with an average of .311, including seven extra base hits and nine RBIs.

The Astros have gone 47-34 away from home. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .297 this postseason, Jose Altuve leads them with an OBP of .413, including 11 extra base hits and eight RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon lead the Nationals with 126 RBIs and a batting average of .319.

Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 41 home runs and a .592 slugging percentage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.