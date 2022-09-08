At least one in critical condition after Oakland double shooting, no suspect information

article

Police are investigating a shooting in Oakland Thursday evening that has left one person in critical condition and injured another.

Oakland Police Department said the shooting took place at the 300 block of 27th Street near Broadway just before 6 p.m. Arriving officers found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, but there may have been more.

Officers rendered aid until an ambulance arrived, and the victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. The victim's specific condition was unavailable.

Police said they learned of a second gunshot wound victim who was also taken to a hospital. That victim was listed in critical condition.

No suspect information was provided by police. No further information about the victims was provided. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear. We do not know what led to the violence.

Police did not indicate if anyone was taken into custody, only saying this is an ongoing investigation.

