Expand / Collapse search

Caltrans starts clearing Oakland's Wood Street encampment

By
Published 
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

Unhoused residents at Wood Street encampment in standoff with Caltrans crews

Unhoused residents at Wood Street encampment in standoff with Caltrans crews

OAKLAND, Calif. - Caltrans crews on Thursday started clearing Oakland's largest homeless encampment.

An army of workers, roughly 200, moved into the Wood Street encampment to begin removing debris and clearing out unhoused residents. California Highway Patrol officers were also at the scene.

The area near freeways on the west side of Oakland is a site of sprawling RVs and tents. Dozens of fires have broken out there.

When Caltrans workers arrived at the encampment they were briefly stopped by unhoused residents who were protesting their eviction from the property, which is owned by Caltrans.

Unhoused resident at Oakland encampment carried away

An unhoused resident at the Wood Street encampment in Oakland was carried away after trying stop Caltrans workers from clearing debris from the site.

The clearing of the Wood Street encampment comes two weeks after a federal judge ruled that Caltrans must move forward with its plan to clear the troublesome camp.

About 200 people live there.

Homeless advocates said the city of Oakland doesn't have enough beds or shelter for all of them. 

200 Caltrans workers arrive at Oakland encampment to begin cleanup

Hundreds of Caltrans workers arrived at Oakland's Wood Street encampment to start cleaning up the site.