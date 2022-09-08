Caltrans starts clearing Oakland's Wood Street encampment

Caltrans crews on Thursday started clearing Oakland's largest homeless encampment.

An army of workers, roughly 200, moved into the Wood Street encampment to begin removing debris and clearing out unhoused residents. California Highway Patrol officers were also at the scene.

The area near freeways on the west side of Oakland is a site of sprawling RVs and tents. Dozens of fires have broken out there.

When Caltrans workers arrived at the encampment they were briefly stopped by unhoused residents who were protesting their eviction from the property, which is owned by Caltrans.

The clearing of the Wood Street encampment comes two weeks after a federal judge ruled that Caltrans must move forward with its plan to clear the troublesome camp.

About 200 people live there.

Homeless advocates said the city of Oakland doesn't have enough beds or shelter for all of them.