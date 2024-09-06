At-risk teen missing out of Santa Clara

article

Santa Clara police are looking for a 17-year-old boy who has been reported missing and is considered at-risk.

Maxwell "Max" Bennett-Wamble is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, leaving the 2000 block of Lakeside Drive. He was wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, and black boots.

Max is believed to be traveling on Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail. His last known location was near Home Depot and the Great Mall in Milpitas.

Police ask anyone who sees Max or knows his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.