Athletics to play 6 games in Las Vegas in 2026 season

article

The Brief The Athletics will host two other MLB teams at Las Vegas Ballpark for a pair of back-to-back, three-game series in the 2026 season. The team will face-off against the Milwaukee Brewers from June 8 to 10, and then will play the Colorado Rockies from June 12 to 14 Las Vegas Ballpark sits about 13 miles away from the site where the A’s own ballpark is currently being built.



The Athletics, formerly of Oakland, will play a handful of games at their new home base in Las Vegas in the upcoming baseball season.

Major League Baseball released its 2026 regular-season schedule Tuesday, and with it revealed that the A’s will host two other MLB teams at Las Vegas Ballpark – the home field of the Las Vegas Aviators – for a pair of back-to-back, three-game series.

The Vegas stadium sits about 13 miles away from the site where the A’s own ballpark is currently being built, the baseball team said.

Most of the team’s 77 home matches in the coming season will be held at their temporary home at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, where they have been playing since they left their digs at the Oakland Coliseum following the 2024 baseball season.

But the A’s will face-off against the Milwaukee Brewers in Vegas from June 8 to 10, and then will play the Colorado Rockies from June 12 to 14

Game times and ticket prices for the two Las Vegas series have yet to be released.

The team’s upcoming matches in the desert will not be the first regular-season games that the A’s have played in Nevada. According to the team’s official site, the A’s played their first six home games at Cashman Field in Las Vegas in 1996 because the Oakland Coliseum was undergoing renovations at the time.